American Airlines Expects 12% Jump in 2Q Revenue

American Airlines Group Inc. said on Tuesday it expects second-quarter revenue to rise by about 12% from pre-pandemic 2019, at a time the aviation industry has been facing several headwinds.

Airlines have been grappling with staffing shortages after letting go thousands of pilots when people stopped flying during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Rising jet fuel prices around the world caused by Ukraine crisis have also hurt the industry.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier now expects fuel expenses to average between $4.00 and $4.05 per gallon of jet fuel versus previous forecast of $3.92 and $3.97 per gallon.

The company had earlier forecast second-quarter revenue between 11% and 13%.