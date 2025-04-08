How America's Economic Model Outpaces the World

In October of last year, for the first time in centuries, the sun finally set on the British Empire. A phrase used constantly to describe the sheer strength and power of a single tiny nation floating just off mainland Europe became completely obsolete when the British government gave a series of small islands to Mauritius.

We can finally do the unimaginable: call in a coroner to evaluate the corpse of a historical force the likes of which the world has never seen. Let’s start with how we got here. How did some small kingdom, not to mention the small continent it sits on, become so powerful?

You see, there’s a reason that India never colonized Mexico or that people born in Delaware speak English instead of Mandarin. The British and the other imperial powers of Europe had something these other countries didn’t: capitalism. The oil that fuelled a powerful engine of conquest from Ireland to South Africa was a new societal structure that the English were willing to try.

Not only was Europe the birthplace of history’s greatest economic model, it was also the birthplace of the greatest form of government in the world: democracy. These two things, though some countries may falter in implementing them, served as the lifeblood of the strongest powers in history.

However, we are now in a time where Europe seems to want to abandon its great inventions and traditions in favor of socialist policies and an unrealistic democracy. This is why, no matter what you may hear from the media right now, the American economy, and America’s position on the world stage, will always far out pace that of our neighbors across the ocean.

America’s faith in capitalism, when opposed to Europe’s skittish engagement with it, has proven to be the most effective force in maintaining power over the rest of the world. The largest companies of today: Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, are all born from the American capitalist spirit.

When we look to Europe, however, there are very few major companies that come to mind. American companies sit at around 65% of the world market capitalization, with the other 35% composed of companies from hundreds of different countries. The Europeans have spent years questioning if the free market works for them and implementing regulation after regulation to try and beat it into something it’s not. Meanwhile, we here in the United States allow capitalism to take its course; we roll with the punches.

This is why we should not panic at the market situations we find ourselves in now. America has survived countless economic hardships in our past. But, when the dust settles, we find ourselves on top.

Compare this, again, to the U.K., which has spent the better part of the past four years suffering from an intense cost of living crisis. The Labour government there continually tries to push different buttons, to abandon the free-market mindset that made their country mean something to the world. “Subsidies!” they shout, “Tax rebates!” they promise, but still they find themselves year after year heading into worse levels of inflation.

We can’t find ourselves digging the same hole they do, allowing left-wing people who have no clue what they’re doing to beat the market into an unnatural shape and hope for the best. Instead, we need to stay the course.

The economic plans President Trump has laid out are good for our country, as long as we don’t panic in a way Europeans have been known to do. Bringing manufacturing back to America’s shores is the exact thing we need to continue our long history of outpacing the economies of the rest of the world.

No one has ever said that we need fewer jobs; we all know that the best thing for everyone is when there are more jobs available, but, for the last few decades, we’ve repeatedly given these jobs to other countries as a cost cutting measure. These are American jobs that should go to Americans, and our president is set on ensuring that.

So, the next time you find yourself panicking about the state of the economy…the next time some liberal news anchor tries to tell you that doomsday is tomorrow…I want you to remember a few key things. Europe is dying; it will keep dying until it decides to return to what made Europe great in the first place. As long as the various powers in Europe continue to abandon their cultures and ways of living in favor of unsuccessful left-wing policies, we will outpace them.

Second, staying the course is the best policy we can ask for. The American economy, just like our cars, keeps roaring loudly, even if we hit a few speed bumps. Finally, when someone tries to point to some other boogie man or make some other unfavorable comparison between us and a foreign power, they’re wrong. Every other country is worse at building a solid economy than we are. That’s why we find ourselves on top of the mountain.

Ed Cofrancesco is Chief Executive Officer of International Assets Advisory (IAA). Founded in 1982, IAA sought to bring international exposure to retail investors, a revolutionary idea at the time. IAA’s goals is to excel as a relationship-driven, comprehensive financial services platform. Ed and his team work closely with IAA’s advisors & institutions, to offer the very best choices of products and services.