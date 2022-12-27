×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amc stock | ceo salary

AMC CEO Asks for Salary Freeze in 2023

AMC CEO Asks for Salary Freeze in 2023
Adam Aron, chairman of the board and CEO, AMC Entertainment, listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images/2021 file photo)

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 01:59 PM EST

AMC Entertainment Holdings Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron on Tuesday asked the theater chain operator's board to freeze his compensation next year because of a sharp drop in the company's shares.

"I do not want 'more' when our shareholders are hurting," Aron, who earned $18.9 million in 2021, said in a series of tweets urging other top AMC executives to also forego their hikes.

Shares of the company have declined more than 75% this year as the rise of streaming and fewer blockbuster releases hit footfall at its more than 900 theaters, driving up cash burn and losses.

AMC has tried to ride out the pressure by raising cash and taking advantage of the retail interest it got during last year's meme stock rally. Earlier this month, the company said it would raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of its preferred stock and proposed a reverse stock split.

The cinema chain also said last week it was no longer in talks to acquire some theaters owned by now bankrupt Cineworld Group, following initial discussions with some lenders.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
AMC Entertainment Holdings Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron on Tuesday asked the theater chain operator's board to freeze his compensation next year because of a sharp drop in the company's shares.
amc stock, ceo salary
181
2022-59-27
Tuesday, 27 December 2022 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved