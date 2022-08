AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as big-ticket films such as "Top Gun: Maverick" drew crowds to movie halls, driving a surge in box-office collections at the world's largest theater chain.

Revenue grew to $1.17 billion compared with $444.7 million a year earlier, marginally ahead of analysts' estimate of $1.16 billion, according to Refinitiv data.