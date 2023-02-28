×
AMC Beats Revenue Estimates as 'Avatar' Lures Movie Fans

An "Avatar" woman (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 05:07 PM EST

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as box-office hits such as "Avatar: The Way of Water" made movie-goers flock to its theaters during the holiday session.

Disney's Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in November also gave the much-needed optimism to AMC and other cinema chains as they still try to recover from the pandemic and compete against the growing trend of online streaming.

Shares of Leawood, Kansas-based AMC, which operates more than 900 theaters globally, rose 2% in trading after the bell.

"We expect the recovery will continue apace in 2023, as Hollywood is expected to release approximately 75% more major movie titles than it did in 2022," AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said.

Revenue for the quarter was $990.9 million, compared to analysts' expectation of $977.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss widened to $287.7 million, or 26 cents per share, during the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $134.4 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 28 February 2023 05:07 PM
