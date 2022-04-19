AMC Now Accepts Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

The AMC Mobile App is now accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other cryptocurrencies, the company’s CEO, Adam Aron, announced.

Aron’s announcement comes as AMC Theatres is expanding into the broader cryptocurrency space. Aron announced during an earnings call last August that the company would formally “accept Bitcoin as payment movie tickets and concessions if purchased online at all of our U.S. theatres.”

The theatre chain officially started accepting online crypto payments online in the currencies of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash on Nov. 12, 2021.



Aron ran a poll on Twitter to ask if customers would use Dogecoin to make online purchases at AMC, and over 68% said yes. Just over six months later, it is now a reality to buy movie tickets with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two popular altcoins that saw massive price movement in 2021.

In Aron’s announcement, the AMC Theatres iOS and Android apps will be accepting crypto payments with Bitcoin payment provider, BitPay. The names of the other currencies aside from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have not been revealed yet.

Crypto enthusiasts may now want to see the pro-crypto chain expand even deeper into the field. Already, some are calling for issuances of NFT dividends, the use of blockchain technology to trade AMC’s stock, and even for AMC to partner with metaverse companies like Roblox, TheStreet reports.