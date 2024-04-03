×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon web services | layoff

Amazon Web Services Axes Several Hundred in Tech, Sales

Amazon Web Services Axes Several Hundred in Tech, Sales
(AP)

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:29 AM EDT

Amazon Web Services has eliminated several hundred sales, marketing and tech roles, it said Wednesday, the latest in a series of job cuts by its parent Amazon.com.

The impacted staff include a few hundred each at AWS' sales, marketing and global services division and the physical stores technology team, the cloud-computing arm of Amazon said.

"We've identified a few targeted areas of the organization we need to streamline," an AWS spokesperson said on mail.

Amazon has over the past months laid off hundreds of staff in divisions, including its Prime Video service, healthcare business and Alexa voice assistant unit, as big technology firms extend their massive job cuts over the past two years into 2024.

More than 57,000 workers have been laid off across 229 firms so far this year, according to tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

Amazon had laid off more than 27,000 in 2022 and 2023, after the tech industry hired too many people during the pandemic.

The cut at AWS' 60,000-strong sales, marketing and global services division are likely part of a broad reorganization under sales chief Matt Garman, according to news site The Information, which first reported the development.

After suffering a slowdown in growth last year due to an uncertain economy, Amazon's cloud business has been showing signs of stabilization, helping the company beat quarterly revenue expectations in February.

Still, its position as the world's biggest cloud provider is being challenged by rival Microsoft, which has taken an early lead in the race to make money from generative artificial intelligence through an investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon Web Services has eliminated several hundred sales, marketing and tech roles, it said Wednesday, the latest in a series of job cuts by its parent Amazon.com.
amazon web services, layoff
259
2024-29-03
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved