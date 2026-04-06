WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: amazon | united states postal service | package | delivery | 1 billion | parcels

Amazon Keeps Shipping 1 Billion Packages via USPS

Amazon Keeps Shipping 1 Billion Packages via USPS
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 06 April 2026 04:45 PM EDT

Amazon.com said Monday it has reached a new agreement with the U.S. Postal Service on package deliveries.

Sources told Reuters the deal will result in Amazon, which is USPS's largest single customer, retaining around 80% of its existing deliveries with USPS, or more than 1 billion packages per year.

Amazon’s plan to replace the Postal Service with its own nationwide delivery service posed an existential threat to the mail agency, which has a roughly $80 billion budget. Amazon represented $6 billion in annual revenue, according to two people familiar with the business arrangement.

"We're pleased to have reached a new agreement with USPS that furthers our longstanding partnership and will let us continue supporting our customers and communities together," Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon earlier had criticized USPS plans to auction off access to its last-mile delivery network. The retailer had threatened to cut its delivery business at the cash-strapped Postal Service by at least two thirds, Reuters reported last month.

USPS did not immediately comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon.com said Monday it has reached a new agreement with the U.S. Postal Service on package deliveries.
amazon, united states postal service, package, delivery, 1 billion, parcels
167
2026-45-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved