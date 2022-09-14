×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon union vote upstate new york

Amazon's Next Union Vote Oct. 12 in Upstate NY

Amazon's Next Union Vote Oct. 12 in Upstate NY
(AP)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:40 AM EDT

Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday said employees at its "ALB1" warehouse in upstate New York will start voting on Oct. 12 on whether to unionize, with the ballot count expected to commence on Oct. 18.

It will be the third time this year staff at a company facility cast ballots on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a group led by former employee Christian Smalls that won the first-ever union election inside the online retailer in the United States. Amazon has contested that result.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the October election dates.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday said employees at its "ALB1" warehouse in upstate New York will start voting on Oct. 12 on whether to unionize, with the ballot count expected to commence on Oct. 18.
amazon union vote upstate new york
94
2022-40-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved