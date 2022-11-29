×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon stock | analyst recommendation for 2023

Amazon a Top Stock Analyst Pick for 2023

Amazon a Top Stock Analyst Pick for 2023
(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 09:34 AM EST

Amazon stock (AMZN), which closed at $93.95 Nov. 28, 2022 and is down 47% over the past year, is poised for a 50% comeback next year, Kiplinger’s reports.

Of 52 analysts that issue opinions on AMZN for S&P Global Market Intelligence, 34 call it a Strong Buy, 15 mark it as a Buy, two say Hold and one brands it a Sell.

That comes out to a Strong Buy consensus, which is a rare honor on Wall Street, currently held by a mere 24 stocks.

What do analysts like about Amazon? Plenty.

E-commerce and cloud computing, of which Amazon is a leader, are poised for further secular growth, says J.P. Morgan Analyst Doug Anmuth in a recent client note. In fact, Anmuth went so far as to call Amazon one of J.P. Morgan’s best ideas for 2023, giving it a price target of $145.

J.P. Morgan analysts expect Amazon to expand its operating profit margin to 4.2% in 2023, up from 2.4% this year.

Second, years of Amazon capital investment in its fulfillment capacity are about to pay off and its cloud computing Amazon Web Services continues to grow at a fast pace.

Third, its advertising business revenue is on the upswing, and fourth, it has been on a cost-cutting binge that can only help profits.

Finally, Amazon stock is nearing an attractive valuation.

“Amazon likely faces a few challenging quarters, but continues to have a strong portfolio of assets,” says Argus Research Analyst Jim Kelleher, who rates AMZN a Buy. “We believe that the lagging performance provides an opportunity to establish or dollar-cost-average into positions in AMZN stock, which remains the undisputed category leader.”

As Kiplinger’s concludes, “Paying 30 times expected earnings might not sound like a bargain—but then, few companies are forecast to generate average annual earnings per share (EPS) of more than 30% over the next three to five years. Amazon is.”

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon stock (AMZN), which closed at $93.95 Nov. 28, 2022 and is down 47% over the past year, is poised for a 50% comeback next year, Kiplinger's reports.
amazon stock, analyst recommendation for 2023
317
2022-34-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved