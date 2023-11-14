Amazon to Run Shopping Ads on Snap

Amazon.com said Monday it would allow Snapchat users in the United States to buy some products directly from the app as the e-commerce giant looks to capitalize on the growing use of social media for shopping.

With social networks increasingly influencing shopping trends and patterns, some platforms such as TikTok are launching their own online shopping services, while others like Snapchat are allowing e-commerce firms to tap into their subscriber base.

Amazon also has similar tie-ups with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms and Pinterest. Its partnership could help aid a recovery in the advertising business of Snap, which reported better-than-expected earnings last month.

The social media firm, whose shares were nearly 5% higher in premarket trading, declined to comment after The Information first reported the news.

The tie-up will allow customers to shop directly from Amazon ads on Snapchat and check out without leaving the app, the Seattle-based company said in an e-mail statement.

Potential buyers would also be able to see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates and product details on select Amazon product ads in Snapchat, it added.