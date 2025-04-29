Saks Fifth Avenue Launches Amazon Storefront

Saks Fifth Avenue is launching a storefront on Amazon.com where it will sell high-end, designer products from Dolce&Gabana and Balmain in the e-commerce giant's latest foray into selling luxury goods, the companies said Tuesday.

Amazon has been an investor in Saks Global, Saks Fifth Avenue's parent company, since December, when Saks Global purchased Neiman Marcus for $2.65 billion.

The e-commerce giant created a designated section for selling high-end apparel and beauty products, known as Amazon Luxury, in 2020. Amazon Luxury currently sells merchandise from Oscar De La Renta and pre-owned bags from LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

The new Saks Fifth Avenue Amazon section will be a "store within a store" that lives in Amazon Luxury, said Jenny Freshwater, Amazon's vice president of fashion and fitness.

Saks Fifth Avenue will have a third-party storefront, meaning that the luxury retailer will control its own merchandise and fulfillment, the companies said.

"We're really excited about this opportunity to be able to access a client who's shopping on Amazon, who is qualified for luxury," Saks Global President and Chief Commercial Officer Emily Essner said. She added the partnership will also help Saks Global understand customer engagement.