Amazon Prime Coming to Third-Party Sites

Amazon Prime is coming to select third-party websites, enabling merchants to offer perks from the Amazon membership program, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Amazon payment and fast fulfillment programs will be paired and embedded with these offerings, and showcased with the Amazon Prime logo.



$1 Billion Investment

Amazon (AMZN) is calling the new service "Buy with Prime" and supporting it with a $1 billion investment in fulfillment, logistics and chain of supplies.



Buy with Prime will go head-to-head with delivery giants FedEx and United Parcel Service, and retail supermarket Walmart.



"The line between Amazon and Walmart is becoming increasingly blurred, as the two companies seek to maintain their slice of the estimated $5 trillion retail market, while chipping away at each other's share, often by borrowing the other's ideas," WSJ writes.



Launched in 2005, Amazon Prime has 200 million members globally and now includes music, videos, games and books. Membership was raised to $139 a year in February, up from $119.



Inflationary Pressures



Amazon cited inflationary pressures of wages and transportation, as well as continued expansion of benefits, as the reason for the increase.



Buy with Prime will roll out later this year by invitation only.