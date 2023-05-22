×
Amazon to Pilot Test Beer Purchases Without ID

Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies major league baseball team (Dreamstime)

Monday, 22 May 2023 02:41 PM EDT

Amazon will trial run its One contactless purchase system at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, this summer, to permit people to buy alcohol without showing an ID.

All that fans at the home of the Colorado Rockies major league baseball team will have to do to buy a beer or other alcoholic beverage is previously upload their ID and a selfie, be verified by a third party as being 21, and simply swipe their hand at the stadium, Bloomberg reports.

If the pilot is successful, Amazon will roll out the high-tech point-of-sale system at other stadiums and venues in the coming months.

Amazon debuts its One contactless payment system in September 2020, early in the pandemic.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


