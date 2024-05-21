WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | nvidia | chip

Amazon's Cloud Unit Pauses Orders of Nvidia Chip

Amazon's Cloud Unit Pauses Orders of Nvidia Chip
(AP)

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:59 AM EDT

Amazon.com's cloud services unit has paused orders of Nvidia's most advanced "superchip" to wait for a more powerful new model, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The new model called Blackwell, the chip sector heavyweight's new flagship AI processor, is expected to ship later this year, Nvidia said in March.

Amazon Web Services, the world's largest cloud services firm, had "fully transitioned" its previous orders for Nvidia's Grace Hopper chip, the report said.

Amazon and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon.com's cloud services unit has paused orders of Nvidia's most advanced "superchip" to wait for a more powerful new model, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.
amazon, nvidia, chip
84
2024-59-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved