Amazon to Invest $10B in North Carolina on Cloud, AI

(AP)

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 12:12 PM EDT

Amazon.com said Wednesday it would invest $10 billion in North Carolina to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure, deepening its presence in the state as it moves to cement its position in the fast-growing technology.

The planned investment in Richmond County would create at least 500 high-skilled jobs, including data-center engineers and network specialists, Amazon said.

The tech giant already employs about 24,000 full- and part-time staff in the state.

The move is the latest in a series of outlays Amazon has pledged in the past few years, as Big Tech companies race to build data centers needed to power AI applications.

Amazon said it has invested $12 billion in North Carolina since 2010.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

