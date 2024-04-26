WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | nba | tv | deal

Amazon to Become New TV Partner for NBA: Reports

Amazon to Become New TV Partner for NBA: Reports
(Ashley Landis/AP)

Friday, 26 April 2024 05:11 PM EDT

The NBA television rights landscape is changing, with The Athletic reporting Friday that Amazon Prime Video has the "framework of a deal" in place with the league.

The outlet reported sources saying the streaming service is set to become an NBA destination platform with the contract beginning with the 2025-26 season expected to feature both regular-season and playoff games.

Meanwhile, Puck reported Friday that the league and long-time partner ESPN have "essentially come to terms" on a new agreement that keeps the network in possession of exclusive rights to the NBA Finals.

Both agreements are expected to be at least 10 years in duration.

Another long-time league partner, TNT, is not likely to be left out in the cold, though it reportedly faces a challenge from NBA/Peacock. TNT, as well as ESPN, reportedly have the right to match any offer.

The Athletic said the NBA, Amazon and ESPN declined comment.

The league's current nine-year contracts with ESPN and TNT are set to expire after the 2024-25 season.

With fewer games included in the new deals - one estimate has ESPN moving from 100 games to 80 and TNT aimed for a similar reduction - the NBA cleared the way for a third partner now likely to be Amazon Prime Video.

The Athletic report suggested Amazon's regular-season games could land on Thursday nights, a natural fit because Amazon has NFL games on Thursdays from September through early January.

The Street reported the NBA is likely expecting to double the $2.7 billion annual average that it has been receiving from ESPN and Turner.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The NBA television rights landscape is changing, with The Athletic reporting Friday that Amazon Prime Video has the "framework of a deal" in place with the league.
amazon, nba, tv, deal
261
2024-11-26
Friday, 26 April 2024 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved