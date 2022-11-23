×
Amazon to Invest $1 Billion a Year in Movie Theaters

(AP)

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 12:14 PM EST

Amazon.com Inc. plans to invest $1 billion a year in cinemas, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted Wednesday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


