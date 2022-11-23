Amazon to Invest $1 Billion a Year in Movie Theaters

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 12:14 PM EST
Amazon.com Inc. plans to invest $1 billion a year in cinemas, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted Wednesday.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.