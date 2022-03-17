×
Amazon Closes Deal to Acquire Hollywood Studio MGM

Amazon
Thursday, 17 March 2022 09:45 AM

Amazon announced Thursday it has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM two days after European regulators said the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets.

MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood. The retail giant said in a blog post Thursday MGM has more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes and awards that “will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”

MGM still has a vast library, with famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, which Amazon has said it would use to create new movies and shows.

