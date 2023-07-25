Amazon Lowers iRobot Offer Price by 15%

Amazon.com and iRobot have agreed to lower the price the e-commerce giant will pay for the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners by nearly 15%, the companies said Tuesday.

Under the amended deal, Amazon will pay $51.75 for each share of iRobot, compared with the original price of $61.00 per share.

Shares of iRobot sank nearly 9% in premarket trading to $42.50, while Amazon was trading 0.2% higher.

The companies had unveiled the deal in August last year, in what marked the latest effort by the world's largest online retailer to expand its stable of smart home devices.