×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon halo rise | breathing tracking device | sleep

Amazon Device Tracks How You Breathe While Sleeping

Amazon Device Tracks How You Breathe While Sleeping
(AP)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:57 PM EDT

Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.

Amazon said the $139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo.

Amazon has said privacy is foundational to its work and that the sleep tracker will encrypt health data.

Its new e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce company said at its annual devices and services event.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.
amazon halo rise, breathing tracking device, sleep
149
2022-57-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved