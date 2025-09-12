WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | gm | electric | van

Amazon Tests GM Electric Delivery Vans

The 2025 Chevrolet BrightDrop electric van. (Photo courtesy: GM)

Friday, 12 September 2025 02:32 PM EDT

Amazon.com has been testing General Motors' BrightDrop electric van, as the e-commerce giant continues to explore options to reduce carbon emissions of its wide-spread delivery operation, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

The company has been testing about 12 vans, placing them among a fleet that also includes vehicles built by Rivian and Ford, according to the report.

Both Amazon, which is Rivian's largest investor with a 16% stake, and GM did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The e-commerce company has committed to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030 and to reach net-zero carbon across its global operations by 2040.

GM has halted the production of the Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans, launched in 2021, at its assembly plant in Ontario until October due to slow sales.

