Amazon Cuts Jobs in Games Unit

Amazon.com has cut around 180 jobs in its Games division, at least the second round of cuts in under a week, as part of a broader restructuring, according to an email viewed Monday by Reuters.

The company began informing employees Monday morning that their roles had been eliminated. It represents the second cut to the division this year.

Amazon.com on Wednesday began cutting jobs in its Music division, the latest of several rounds of layoffs over the past year that have affected more than 27,000 employees of the retail giant.

Employees in Latin America, North America and Europe received notices that their jobs had been eliminated, according to people familiar with the matter. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoff after being contacted by Reuters. She declined to say how many employees were impacted.

“We have been closely monitoring our organizational needs and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” she said in a statement. “Some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music.”

No mass layoff filings had recently been made in Washington state, where Amazon is based, California or New York, among the largest employee centers for the company, according to a review of Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sites.