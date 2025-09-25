WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: amazon | ftc | prime | lawsuit | 2.5 billion | dollars

Amazon Settles Prime Deception Charges for $2.5B

Amazon Settles Prime Deception Charges for $2.5B
(Uli Deck/AP)

Thursday, 25 September 2025 11:40 AM EDT

Amazon.com will pay $2.5 billion in fines and redress to Prime subscribers to settle the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's case alleging the retail juggernaut signed users up for the subscription without their consent and made it difficult to cancel, the FTC said Thursday.

Of that, $1.5 billion will go into a fund to repay eligible Prime subscribers and Amazon will not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, the FTC said.

Earlier this week the case went to trial in a federal court in Seattle. Amazon was accused of duping tens of millions of Prime customers by signing them up without consent and locking them in with overly complex cancellation methods, the FTC said.

The FTC started probing Amazon's subscription practices during President Donald Trump's first term and the case was filed during Joe Biden's presidency. (Reporting by Jody Godoy)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon.com will pay $2.5 billion in fines and redress to Prime subscribers to settle the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's case alleging the retail juggernaut signed users up for the subscription without their consent and made it difficult to cancel, the FTC said on...
amazon, ftc, prime, lawsuit, 2.5 billion, dollars
140
2025-40-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved