Amazon Fresh Slashing Grocery Prices Up to 30%

Amazon Fresh is joining Target, Walmart, Aldi and other chains in giving inflation-weary customers price cuts this summer, Food & Wine reports.

Amazon Fresh is slashing prices on 4,000 products, some up to 30%, with deals rotating weekly to keep shoppers coming back.

Deals will be found on meat, seafood, frozen food, snacks, cheese, dairy, pasta, beverages and more. Amazon will offer the deals both in store and online on name-brand products and Amazon’s private-label goods.

Amazon Prime members will continue to get 10% off on additional items when they shop online.

“Increasing our weekly deals across thousands of items and expanding the reach of Prime Savings at Amazon Fresh is just one way that we’re continuing to invest in competitive pricing and savings for all of our customers,” says Amazon Fresh worldwide vice president Claire Peters.

Target, Walmart and other chains have rolled out price cuts — some permanent, others temporary — to give customers some relief on groceries that millions of Americans are struggling to pay for.

In their latest quarterly earnings, many CE0s, including the heads of McDonald’s, Starbucks and Home Depot, noted that their customers are becoming more price-conscious and choosy.

Some consumers are delaying purchases, or putting them on credit. Many are not eating out or eating out far less, and a growing number are shopping at discount warehouses for food staples, forgoing brand names.

“Retailers recognize that unless they pull out some stops on pricing, they are going to have difficulty holding on to the customers they got,” Neil Saunders, managing director of consulting and data analysis firm GlobalData, said. “The consumer really has had enough of inflation, and they’re starting to take action in terms of where they shop, how they shop, the amount they buy.”

With diners recoiling at how expensive menu prices have become at fast-food restaurants, Burger King and McDonald’s are offering $5 meal deals, and Wendy’s has a $3 breakfast meal deal.