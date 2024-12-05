WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | drone | delivery | italy

Amazon Successfully Tests Delivery Drones in Italy

Amazon Successfully Tests Delivery Drones in Italy
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 05 December 2024 08:07 AM EST

Amazon said Thursday it had successfully completed an initial test of using delivery drones in Italy, the first European country where the e-commerce giant plans to introduce the service.

The test was carried out on Wednesday in San Salvo, a town in the central Abruzzo region.

"The company continues to work with Italian authorities to meet all the requirements needed to launch the service next year," Amazon said.

The company had previously said it hoped to start using drones in Italy and in Britain in late 2024.

In August, Britain's aviation regulator said it had selected six projects, including one by Amazon, to test the use of drones in deliveries, inspection of infrastructure and emergency services.

So-called Prime Air drone package deliveries, first launched in December 2022, are currently operational in a couple of U.S. locations in Texas and Arizona, and are due to be gradually expanded, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"Amazon delivery drones flew for the first time in Italian skies on December 4, 2024. The test flight was made with the new MK-30 drone, the highly automated drone system that uses the industry-leading Amazon computer vision program," its statement said on the test in Italy.

"This allows drones to move safely away from obstacles, ensuring the safety of people, animals and property, and helping to keep Amazon drones separate from other aircraft in the operational area."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon said Thursday it had successfully completed an initial test of using delivery drones in Italy, the first European country where the e-commerce giant plans to introduce the service.
amazon, drone, delivery, italy
229
2024-07-05
Thursday, 05 December 2024 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved