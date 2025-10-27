WATCH TV LIVE

amazon | corporate | layoffs | 30 | 000

Amazon May Cut as Many as 30,000 Corporate Jobs

Amazon corporate headquarters in Seattle (AP)

Monday, 27 October 2025 02:45 PM EDT

Amazon is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning Tuesday, as the company works to pare expenses and compensate for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The figure represents a small percentage of Amazon’s 1.55 million total employees, but nearly 10% of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate employees. This would represent the largest job cut at Amazon since around 27,000 jobs were eliminated starting in late 2022.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Monday, 27 October 2025 02:45 PM
