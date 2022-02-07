×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | amazon | base pay cap | 350 | 000

Amazon Plans to More than Double Base Pay Cap to $350k

Amazon Inc.
(Getty Images)

Monday, 07 February 2022 12:54 PM

Amazon.com Inc. plans to more than double its base pay cap to $350,000, from its previous maximum salary of $160,000 for U.S. employees, according to a company memo.

The e-commerce giant will increase the overall compensation range for most jobs globally and the company said the increases were much more "considerable" than in the past.

"This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market," according to the memo, which added that there was a "need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent."

Last year, Amazon increased its average starting wage for operations staff in the United States to more than $18 an hour, against the backdrop of a tight U.S. labor market.

Amazon will review the compensation for newly promoted employees at the time of promotion and give in-year stock awards, if required, to get them in the new pay range, the memo said.

The news was first reported by Insider.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon.com Inc. plans to more than double its base pay cap to $350,000, from its previous maximum salary of $160,000 for U.S. employees, according to a company memo.
amazon, base pay cap, 350, 000, competitive labor market
154
2022-54-07
Monday, 07 February 2022 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved