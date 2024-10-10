WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | apple tv

Amazon Adds Apple TV+ to Its Prime Video Streaming

Hannah Waddingham at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Jan. 17, 2024. The British actress stars as Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso."(AP)

Thursday, 10 October 2024 07:41 AM EDT

Amazon said Apple TV+ will become available on Prime Video later this month in the U.S. for $9.99 per month, in a boost for the iPhone maker which has lagged behind streaming rivals Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video itself.

The Apple TV+ streaming service, known for its original series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance, has so far differentiated itself in the streaming landscape with a focus on in-house content, a strategy that has helped it garner 72 Emmy Award nominations.

Apple TV+, however, is among the streaming platforms with the highest number of customers canceling a subscription, while Netflix has the lowest, according to market research firm Antenna.

Amazon will add Apple TV+ as a channel on Prime Video, where other streaming services like HBO Max, Discovery+, Starz, Showtime, and Paramount+ are already available.

