WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: amazon | anthropic | ai | investment

Amazon Eyes 2nd Multibillion Investment in Anthropic

Amazon Eyes 2nd Multibillion Investment in Anthropic
An Amazon warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island (AP)

Thursday, 10 July 2025 10:51 AM EDT

Amazon is considering another multibillion-dollar investment in AI firm Anthropic to strengthen their strategic partnership, The Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The e-commerce giant has considered expanding its investment beyond the $8 billion already committed in November last year, the report said.

Anthropic declined to comment on the report and Amazon didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters couldn't immediately verify the report.

Amazon pumped $4 billion into OpenAI competitor Anthropic in November last year in a bid to capitalize on the generative artificial intelligence technology. The move doubled Amazon's investment in the firm.

The investment under consideration will help Amazon retain its position as one of Anthropic's largest shareholders, ahead of Google which has invested over $3 billion, FT said.

"We quickly realized that we had many shared goals that were fundamentally critical. The size of the (existing investment) represents our ambition," Dan Grossman, vice-president of worldwide corporate development at Amazon told the newspaper.

Amazon is working to bolster its reputation in AI development, after rivals such as OpenAI and Google have taken an early lead, particularly with consumer-focused models.

Companies are also bolstering investments in AI and employing creative techniques to hire top AI talent.

Anthropic and Amazon declined to respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon is considering another multibillion-dollar investment in AI firm Anthropic to strengthen their strategic partnership, The Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.
amazon, anthropic, ai, investment
217
2025-51-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 10:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved