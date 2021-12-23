Report: Amazon Building Warehouses in Special Tax Break Zones

Amazon has been expanding into "opportunity zones" — areas throughout the nation designated for special tax incentives, a new analysis reveals.

Delivery stations, fulfillment centers, and even an air hub have been located by the shopping giant in areas where investors can qualify for breaks on capital gains taxes, The Washington Post reported. The tax breaks are available under a 2017 law.

The law is aimed at incentivizing investment in some economically distressed areas in the U.S.

But critics charge it just enriches wealthy investors and corporations for projects that would have happened without the help of the government.

An analysis of Amazon’s use of the program was provided to the Post by Good Jobs First, a policy resource center.

The analysis noted that 153 facilities have been opened by Amazon in these special zones since 2018. It said the number accounts for more than 15% of the warehouses the company has opened during that time period.

It also said Amazon has received at least $650 million in government subsidies in 2021. However, the tax breaks for locating facilities in the zones are difficult to track.

"More sunshine" is needed to better track the opportunity zone program, said Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First.

But Amazon spokeswoman Julia Lawless said the company hasn’t used the benefit in any of the sites identified in the Good Jobs First analysis.

"We may use the [opportunity zone] benefit on future acquired sites as Congress intended it to help jump-start local economies in the types of areas we are investing in and creating jobs," she said.

"If we locate in one of these areas, it’s because of our site selection criteria — from available land to access to talent — aligns with tracts that governments, across all levels, have previously identified for economic development; not because we utilized the [opportunity zone] benefit."

President Joe Biden in March had singled out Amazon for not paying federal taxes.

Biden said Amazon was 1 of 91 Fortune 500 companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax," in contrast to middle class families paying over 20% tax rates, Reuters reported.