Amazon Board Approves 20-for-1 Stock Split

Bezos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) at the UK diplomatic residence on Sept. 20, 2021 in New York. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 05:00 PM

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the company's common stock.

Amazon (AMZN) closed Wednesday at $2,758.58, up 2.40% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock was up to $1,996.00, up 6.62%.

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, is executive chairman of the board. Besides Amazon executives, other directors include Keith Alexander, chair of IronNet; Edith Cooper, former EVP at Goldman Sachs; and Jamie Gorelick, a partner with Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

StreetTalk
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 05:00 PM
