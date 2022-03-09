Amazon Board Approves 20-for-1 Stock Split

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the company's common stock.



Amazon (AMZN) closed Wednesday at $2,758.58, up 2.40% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock was up to $1,996.00, up 6.62%.



Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, is executive chairman of the board. Besides Amazon executives, other directors include Keith Alexander, chair of IronNet; Edith Cooper, former EVP at Goldman Sachs; and Jamie Gorelick, a partner with Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.