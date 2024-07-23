Google Parent Alphabet Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates

Alphabet beat revenue estimates for the second quarter Tuesday, driven by a rise in digital advertising sales and healthy demand for its cloud computing services.

Revenue grew 14% to $84.74 billion in the April-to-June period, compared with analysts' consensus estimate of $84.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue from cloud computing services, a widely watched barometer for the health of enterprise technology spending, grew 28.8% to $10.35 billion.

Analysts were expecting $10.16 billion.