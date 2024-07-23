WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: alphabet | google | earnings

Google Parent Alphabet Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates

Google Parent Alphabet Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates
(AP)

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 04:23 PM EDT

Alphabet beat revenue estimates for the second quarter Tuesday, driven by a rise in digital advertising sales and healthy demand for its cloud computing services.

Revenue grew 14% to $84.74 billion in the April-to-June period, compared with analysts' consensus estimate of $84.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue from cloud computing services, a widely watched barometer for the health of enterprise technology spending, grew 28.8% to $10.35 billion.

Analysts were expecting $10.16 billion.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Alphabet beat revenue estimates for the second quarter Tuesday, driven by a rise in digital advertising sales and healthy demand for its cloud computing services.
alphabet, google, earnings
73
2024-23-23
Tuesday, 23 July 2024 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved