Alphabet Rises 5% as AI Bets Begin to Pay Off

Alphabet's shares advanced over 5% in premarket trading Friday after the Google parent assured investors that its bold AI investments are fueling a revenue boom in its advertising empire and cushioning a slowdown in cloud growth.

"Alphabet is delivering well on the AI front, proving many skeptics wrong," said Gerrit Smit, manager of Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity Fund.

Google's ad business, which accounts for nearly 75% of the company's total revenue, posted an 8.5% rise in first-quarter revenue to $66.89 billion, though slow compared with last quarter's 10.6% surge, the numbers comfortably beat analysts' expectations of 7.7% growth, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Earlier this month, Alphabet reiterated its plans to invest around $75 billion this year in expanding its data center capacity, and peer Microsoft is also on track to exceed $80 billion in infrastructure upgrades.

The total represents nearly half of the analysts' estimated $320 billion that Big Tech is expected to invest in AI in 2025.

Rising U.S.-China trade tensions and economic slowdown fears have prompted companies to rethink their ad budgets, fueling investor concerns that this may force tech giants to scale back AI infrastructure investments despite their push to stay competitive.

"The Mag7 might not be the rockstars they were last year," but Alphabet's strong earnings can still bolster investor confidence and lift risk appetite, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Google Cloud's revenue jumped 28% to $12.26 billion, slightly below analysts' expectations of $12.27 billion, marking a slowdown from the previous quarter's 30.1% growth.

Alphabet's earnings also serve as a reality check on how Big Tech is tackling tariff uncertainties, rising costs and stiff competition in AI and regulatory challenges, shaping the future of tech investments and the trajectory of AI's billion-dollar promises.

While macroeconomic uncertainties persist, "GOOGL's leading reach and user base combined with the ability to continue shipping GenAI-enabled products... will keep it a relative out-performer," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

At least seven brokerages raised their price target for the stock, following the results.

Despite a strong financial performance, Alphabet faces major legal hurdles as the U.S. Department of Justice pursues antitrust actions that could force Google to shed key assets, including Chrome.

Officials argue that the measures are important to prevent Google from using its artificial intelligence products to extend its dominance in online search.

Alphabet's stock lost about 16% this year, while Microsoft and Meta have lost ~8% and ~9%, respectively. Alphabet's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 17.33, trailing Microsoft's 26.56 and Meta's 20.49.