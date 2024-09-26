WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: alphabet | data | center | south | carolina

Alphabet to Invest $3.3B for 2 S. Carolina Data Centers

Alphabet to Invest $3.3B for 2 S. Carolina Data Centers
(AP)

Thursday, 26 September 2024 03:41 PM EDT

Alphabet plans to invest $3.3 billion in South Carolina to build two new data centers, CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday.

The Google parent will establish the two new data center campuses in Dorchester County and expand its existing data center campus in Berkeley County, the South Carolina governor's office said in a statement.

The search engine giant has been investing heavily to bolster its infrastructure to support the development of new artificial intelligence applications.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Alphabet plans to invest $3.3 billion in South Carolina to build two new data centers, CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday.
alphabet, data, center, south, carolina
74
2024-41-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved