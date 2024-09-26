Alphabet to Invest $3.3B for 2 S. Carolina Data Centers

Alphabet plans to invest $3.3 billion in South Carolina to build two new data centers, CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday.
The Google parent will establish the two new data center campuses in Dorchester County and expand its existing data center campus in Berkeley County, the South Carolina governor's office said in a statement.
The search engine giant has been investing heavily to bolster its infrastructure to support the development of new artificial intelligence applications.
