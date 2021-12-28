Alibaba's Ali Express to End Sales to Palestinians

The Chinese corporation Alibaba’s e-commerce site Ali Express will no longer allow purchases from Palestinians due to the costs caused by problems delivering packages, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The company sent a text message to buyers on Monday informing them of the decision, citing the Palestinian Authority mail services’ refusal to handle packages that are addressed to Israel, which many Palestinians write as the destination country when making online orders. According to Alibaba, the amount made in Palestinian cities does not offset the cost of dealing with problems delivering packages to those cities.

"This is an announcement that is intended for residents of the Palestinian Authority and is related to package delivery arrangements between online trading companies abroad and the Palestinian Authority."

Palestine Post Director Muaz Daraghmeh denied that the mail service would refuse to handle packages addressed to Israel, telling the Anadolu Agency that "any Palestinian package will arrive in the Palestinian territories without problems."

He also said that any packages being delivered to Palestinian territories must include the Palestinian postal code along with the name of the city.

"This move is the result of Palestinian efforts to preserve the Palestinian digital rights," he said.