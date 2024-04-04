Boeing Paid Alaska Air $160M After MAX 9 Grounding

Alaska Air Group said Thursday Boeing has paid an initial compensation of about $160 million in the first quarter to address the financial hit the airline took due to temporary grounding of 737 MAX 9 jets.

The payment is equivalent to the lost profits resulting from an accident and grounding in Q1, Alaska said in a filing, adding it expects additional compensation.

An Alaska Air-operated MAX 9 jet experienced a mid-air cabin panel blowout in January, which led the U.S. aviation regulator to order grounding of 171 jets for inspections. The grounding was lifted later that month.