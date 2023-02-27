×
US Awards $1 Billion for Airport Infrastructure

The atrium in the Charlotte North Carolina Airport Terminal (Dreamstime)

Monday, 27 February 2023 02:42 PM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it is awarding nearly $1 billion to 99 U.S. airport projects under a 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure law.

The awards include $10.8 million to Des Moines International Airport in Iowa to replace the 1948 terminal that is operating above capacity and $29 million to Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah for a terminal and concourse redevelopment program.

This is second phase of the funding -- FAA awarded nearly $1 billion for airport terminal projects announced for 85 airports last year.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 27 February 2023 02:42 PM
