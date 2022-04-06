×
Higher Airfare Coming Due to Energy Prices

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 09:29 AM

Airlines will pass on rising oil prices to passengers through higher fares relatively quickly, but the spike in energy costs will worsen the industry's overall outlook in 2022, the head of the International Air Transport Association said Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing after JetBlue launched a counter-bid for U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines, Director General Willie Walsh also said he saw further scope for consolidation of the airline industry in the United States.

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 09:29 AM
