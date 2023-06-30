United Sees Fewer Cancellations as the Fourth Looms

United Airlines said there were far fewer cancellations on Friday compared to previous days but warned storms in Denver, Chicago and the East Coast remained a challenge ahead of the Fourth of July holiday travel.

Most of Friday's cancellations were made in advance to give customers time to adjust, the airline said in an emailed statement.

The number of people traveling by air for the July 4th holiday is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels for the first time in four years, but fresh flight disruptions have raised questions about airlines' readiness to handle the summer travel rush.

Last weekend, thunderstorms and failing equipment at an FAA facility in the Washington area created significant delays for air travelers on the U.S. East Coast, resulting in cancellation of about 19% of United's scheduled flights.