×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: airlines | united | fourth of july

United Sees Fewer Cancellations as the Fourth Looms

United Sees Fewer Cancellations as the Fourth Looms
United Airlines aircrafts parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey (Ed Jones/Getty Images)

Friday, 30 June 2023 03:28 PM EDT

United Airlines said there were far fewer cancellations on Friday compared to previous days but warned storms in Denver, Chicago and the East Coast remained a challenge ahead of the Fourth of July holiday travel.

Most of Friday's cancellations were made in advance to give customers time to adjust, the airline said in an emailed statement.

The number of people traveling by air for the July 4th holiday is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels for the first time in four years, but fresh flight disruptions have raised questions about airlines' readiness to handle the summer travel rush.

Last weekend, thunderstorms and failing equipment at an FAA facility in the Washington area created significant delays for air travelers on the U.S. East Coast, resulting in cancellation of about 19% of United's scheduled flights.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
United Airlines said there were far fewer cancellations on Friday compared to previous days but warned storms in Denver, Chicago and the East Coast remained a challenge ahead of the Fourth of July holiday travel.
airlines, united, fourth of july
132
2023-28-30
Friday, 30 June 2023 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved