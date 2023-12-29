×
Airlines Urge Biden for Help With Flight Delays

A Southwest Airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway International Airport while another plane taxis on the ground. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Friday, 29 December 2023 03:08 PM EST

A group representing major passenger airlines on Friday urged U.S. transportation officials to do more to address the impact of private planes and air traffic controller staffing shortages on holiday flight delays and cancellations.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others, urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Michael Whitaker to "take all possible actions to find the appropriate balance between commercial and private aviation traffic with the goal of minimizing delays and cancellations for the traveling public."

The group in a letter also urged "all possible steps be taken to avert additional staffing triggers, particularly in high volume centers" for air traffic control.

Spokespersons for Buttigieg and Whitaker did not immediately comment but both have made boosting air traffic control staffing a priority.

The FAA in September extended cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports through October 2024, citing staffing shortages. New York Terminal Radar Approach Control staffing is just at 54% of recommended levels.

A government watchdog report said in June critical air traffic facilities face significant staffing challenges, posing risks to air traffic operations. At many facilities, controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day work weeks to cover the shortage.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


