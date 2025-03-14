WATCH TV LIVE

Airlines Challenge Ruling on Biden Airline Fee Rules

(AP)

Friday, 14 March 2025 05:10 PM EDT

Major air carriers Friday challenged a U.S. appeals court ruling in January that found the Transportation Department has authority to write airline fee disclosure rules.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Biden administration's 2024 rule requiring upfront disclosure of airline service fees from taking effect, saying the Transportation Department had not complied with procedural rules but said the department had authority to write rules to address "unfair or deceptive practices being conducted by airlines."

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, trade group Airlines for America and others challenged asked the full appeals court to reconsider the ruling, saying the rule would "upend the way airlines interact with their customers, at great cost, and with no demonstrated benefit."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


