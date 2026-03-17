US Airlines See Strong Spring Demand Even as Fuel Costs Jump

U.S. airlines Tuesday reported stronger‑than‑expected travel demand heading into the spring, supporting higher fares and ‌revenue growth, even as a surge in jet fuel prices linked to the Iran war has pushed operating costs higher.

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Delta Air Lines’ consumer and corporate demand accelerated into March, prompting it to raise its March‑quarter revenue guidance and affirm that earnings would land within its initial forecast range.

​The Atlanta‑based carrier said sales over the past week rose about 25% from a year earlier, reflecting broad‑based ​strength across corporate travel, international routes, premium leisure and the domestic main cabin.

It also reported ⁠recording eight of the 10 highest sales days in its history this quarter, including five that occurred this month following ​the start of the war.

"The story for us in this quarter is about revenue demand and the health of the ​demand set," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said at a J.P. Morgan industrial conference.

Delta now expects first-quarter revenue to grow at a high-single-digit percentage, compared with its earlier forecast of 5% to 7%. It had forecast adjusted profit per share in the range of 50 cents to 90 ​cents.

Delta's shares rose 3.55% in premarket trading.

Similarly, JetBlue said demand has strengthened across peak and non‑peak periods and across both ​premium and core cabins, though winter weather cut capacity and increased costs.

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines on Tuesday also slightly narrowed its quarterly ‌loss forecast, ⁠as strong demand helped offset the spike in jet fuel prices.

Rising jet fuel prices have pushed up operating costs for airlines, with prices up more than 50% since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Fuel is the industry's second‑largest expense after labor, typically accounting for between a fifth and a quarter of total operating costs.

Prices have ​recently traded in a range of $150 ​to $200 per barrel, compared ⁠with around $100 per barrel before the war.

Iranian strikes across the major oil‑producing region have disrupted supplies and forced the closure of key shipping routes, adding to market volatility.

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U.S. airlines ​are particularly exposed to the surge, as most do not hedge fuel costs, unlike ​some European and ⁠Asian carriers that use hedging to cushion against price shocks.

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Bastian said jet fuel prices have "almost doubled since the start of the year," citing a $400 million increase in fuel costs in March alone, but added that the industry is moving quickly to recoup ⁠higher expenses ​through fare hikes.

He said industry pricing has risen twice in the ​past two weeks and that Delta is well positioned as carriers seek to recover fuel costs, with flexibility to adjust capacity if elevated prices persist.