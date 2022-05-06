×
Tags: airline industry | travel and tourism | inflation

Airline Execs Flag Risk of Inflation Hurting Travel Demand

finnair
(AP)

Friday, 06 May 2022 08:47 AM

Airlines are watching for signs that soaring inflation will curtail a rebound in travel demand following the pandemic, executives told an audience of financiers Friday.

The impact of inflation on spending habits has risen above interest rates on airlines' watch list of risks.

"Inflation is more of a concern for us because it will impact demand from passengers," Christine Rovelli, Finnair's senior vice-president for finance and fleet management, told the Airfinance Journal conference.

"I would say the demand backdrop is incredibly robust," American Airlines Vice-President and Treasurer Meghan Montana told the Dublin event.

"Do consumers change their preferences in spending? We're not seeing any evidence of that right now. ... We'll see how that plays out over the next couple of quarters," she added.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


124
Friday, 06 May 2022 08:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
