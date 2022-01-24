US to Move Faster to Address Unfair Airline Consumer Practices

The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Monday that it is issuing a new rule to make it easier for regulators to move faster to protect airline customers from unfair and deceptive practices, sources told Reuters.

The new regulation will simplify and speed hearing procedures the department uses when issuing protection rules to prohibit unfair or deceptive practices by airlines and ticket agents. The department plans future rules on airline ticket refunds and transparency of airline baggage and other fees. The department also soon will issue guidance on the definitions of “unfair” and "deceptive" for purposes of airline customer protection, the sources said.