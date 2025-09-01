Airbus Races to Hit Target After About 60 Deliveries in August

Airbus needs to deliver planes at a record pace to reach its annual target after delivering about 60 aircraft in August, industry sources and analysts said on Monday.

The world's largest planemaker is aiming for a 7% increase in deliveries to 820 jets this year but has been hit by delays in receiving engines and cabin equipment. Deliveries determine revenue and cash generation and affect airline growth plans.

If confirmed, a tally of about 60 aircraft in August would mark a sharp increase from the usual summer lull but still leave cumulative 2025 deliveries about 3% behind the same point last year, at about 433 jets, analysts said.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of the publication of monthly data on Friday.

In July the planemaker reaffirmed its annual target of about 820 deliveries, up from 766 in 2024.

Airbus has been in a tug of war with engine maker CFM as airlines clamor for spare engines in competition with assembly lines for new aircraft. It said in July that it also faced engine delays from Pratt & Whitney.