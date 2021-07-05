Airbus Delivered More Than 70 Jets in June to Beat 2020 Tally

Airbus SE delivered more than 70 jets in June, one of its best months for handovers since the start of the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

The tally would take the company’s total handovers for the first six months of the year above 290 aircraft, for an increase of about 50% versus last year. Airbus is set to publish the audited figures on Thursday.

Airbus should also see improved orders for June after securing part of a bumper purchase from United Airlines Holdings Inc. The airline said it would buy 70 of the larger A321neo single-aisle model, while U.S. rival Boeing Co. nabbed the lion’s share of the deal with 200 737 Max jets.

Airbus has focused on maintaining deliveries to keep cash flows going and factories running during the pandemic. The Toulouse, France-based planemaker handed over 36 commercial aircraft in June 2020.

Airbus has lagged behind Boeing on orders this year as the U.S. manufacturer works to reestablish the 737 Max after two fatal crashes.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment ahead of publication of the final figures.