Tags: air france bonus | wage hike | inflation | airline industry

Air France to Pay Bonus, Hike Wages Amid Inflation

Air France to Pay Bonus, Hike Wages Amid Inflation
An Air France Airbus A320 commercial aircraft landing in London Heathrow Airport (AP)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 08:20 AM EDT

Air France on Wednesday announced it would raise salaries for all staff categories by a total of 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment to its workforce.

The measures are part of the company's efforts to help workers cope with high inflation, the airline said in a statement.

Wages will be lifted by 2% in November, the company said, with a further 2.5% increase due in February, 2023 and an additional 0.5% increase will be proposed at wage talks in May.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


