×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ai | steve cohen

Steve Cohen 'Pretty Bullish' on Markets Because of AI

Steve Cohen 'Pretty Bullish' on Markets Because of AI
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen watches his team during spring training baseball practice Feb. 20, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 03:26 PM EDT

Billionaire hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen thinks investors are too worried about a market downturn, Bloomberg reports.

If investors continue to obsess over the odds of a recession, they could miss out on the market’s next big opportunity: the “big wave” of opportunities that artificial intelligence will present, Cohen says.

“I’m making a prognostication—we’re going up,” Cohen, founder of Point72 Asset Management, was overheard saying at a SALT iConnections New York conference Tuesday at Citi Field. “I’m actually pretty bullish.”

Cohen thinks that while AI may displace some jobs, at the same time, it will create plenty of new careers—and markedly improve profit margins.

As this happens, the Federal Reserve will be under less pressure to reduce inflation by increasing the fed funds rate further—all pointing to higher stock market prices, Cohen says.

In the first quarter, two other notable hedge fund managers, Duquesne Family Office’s Stan Druckenmiller and Maverick Capital’s Lee Ainslie, gave their thumbs up by taking sizeable positions in Nvidia Corp., a beneficiary of the AI boom.

“AI is very, very real and could be every bit as impactful as the internet,” Druckenmiller said at last week’s 2023 Sohn Investment Conference.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen thinks investors are too worried about a market downturn, Bloomberg reports.
ai, steve cohen
200
2023-26-17
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 03:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved