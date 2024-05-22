OpenAI, News Corp Strike Deal to Share Content

Media giant News Corp has agreed to a deal with OpenAI to share content from the conglomerate's various media outlets with the artificial intelligence company, The Hill reported.

The collaboration, which was made public Wednesday, allows OpenAI to display content from News Corp mastheads in response to user questions and to "enhance its products," including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, The Daily Telegraph, and The Sunday Times.

The companies said their partnership is to provide "the ability to make informed choices based on reliable information and news sources."

"We believe an historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age," News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement. "We are delighted to have found principled partners in Sam Altman and his trusty, talented team who understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism.

'This landmark accord is not an end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are jointly committed to creating and delivering insight and integrity instantaneously."

In a statement, OpenAI CEO Altman said of the partnership, "We greatly value News Corp's history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users' access to its high-quality reporting. Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism."

The agreement comes a few weeks after a lawsuit was filed against OpenAI and Microsoft by several news publishers alleging the tech firms have illegally pulled millions of copyrighted articles into their AI products without compensating the content creators.

OpenAI and The Associated Press signed a deal last year allowing OpenAI to license the AP's news story archive.

Financial terms of the News Corp/OpenAI deal were not disclosed.